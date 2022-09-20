Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Slow moving traffic on the M62.

M1 - Delays of three minutes on M1 Southbound between M621 and J41 A650 (Carrgate). Average speed 20 mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A58 West Street Westbound between Norland View and Lilly Street. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes on A58 Aachen Way Westbound between A58 and Haugh Shaw Road. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute and delays increasing on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Knowle Top Road and Thompson Close. Average speed ten mph.

A6026 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A6026 Wakefield Road Westbound between Sevenoaks and A58 Bolton Brow. Average speed five mph.

A629 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

A6036 Bradford Road - Queueing traffic on A6036 Bradford Road at Westercroft Lane, Halifax, In the construction area.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Grange Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Grange Street both ways from Wheatley Lane to East Park Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Hough, Halifax - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Hough both ways from Kell Lane to Nettle Grove.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Carleton Road both ways between Churchbalk Lane and Carleton Crest.

Providence Green, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Providence Green both ways from Orchard Head Lane to Midgley Rise.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Ewood Drive, Mytolmroyd.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Sowerby Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A629 - Lane closed due to construction on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound before A6026. Expect delays.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A638 Dewsbury Road near Buttercup Drive.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Huddersfield Road at Steanard Lane, Mirfield.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to paving repairs on A642 Northfield Lane at North Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Carleton Road at Churchbalk Lane.

Horsefair, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Horsefair both ways between Trinity Street and Broad Lane.

B6136 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6136 Ferrybridge Road at Coronation Bungalows.