A Wakefield hair and beauty salon has launched a new green initiative was part of World Sustainability Day.

Melenie Tudor, owner of En Route Hair and Beauty in Walton, has launched an offensive against single-use plastic waste generated by sales of shampoo and conditioner bottles in her salon.

To combat this, she has introduced a refill station to invite customers to reuse, recycle, and refill their empty product containers so that as many plastic items can be diverted from landfill as possible.

Melenie said: “We’re aiming for 1,000 as our first milestone.

“Hairdressing isn’t the kindest industry to the planet with all the product waste, water and electricity usage. I’m changing things to reduce my business’ waste and its negative environmental footprint.”

In a recent survey of more than 100 En Route Hair and Beauty customers, 75 per cent indicated that they would be very likely to bring their bottles back for refill, hence Melenie’s quick implementation of the initiative. Melenie has also launched a ‘Sustainability Promise’ where staff and clients have been invited to commit to adopting one new environmentally friendly act a day that they didn’t do before.

So far, around 60 people have lent their support to the idea by pledging to implement a new choice - marking this commitment by putting a green fingerprint against their name on a poster in the salon.