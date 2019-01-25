An ice rink, a bowling alley, and a Selfridges.

That’s just some of the suggestions we have received so far on our city centre survey.

The Express has launched the campaign to find out what matters to you and so you can tell us what needs to be done.

We have had hundreds of replies and are looking for more as we enter the final weeks of the survey.

We will then gather your views together and present them to our decision makers.

And the city’s MP is also backing our survey.

Mary Creagh said: “The Express is the voice of our city, and the best way to make sure it reflects your views is by filling out their survey.

“Our city has survived years of austerity, but local businesses still face a triple whammy of rising rates, falling footfall, and huge political uncertainties. This survey will help our local paper shine a light on what makes Wakefield great, and what can be improved.

“I look forward to seeing the results of the survey, and hearing what Wakefield residents think their representatives should be focusing on.”

Click here to take part in our city centre survey.

Some issues are already starting to take shape.

It’s clear that people in Wakefield want more leisure facilities in the centre as well as retail.

We’ve heard a lot of different opinions on the city’s bar and nightlife scene.

And it’s plain to see that Wakefield still has a battle against neighbouring towns and cities, as well as out of town shopping centres.

But readers have shown a deep affection for the city’s high streets and independent traders.

We will put all of your responses together and see what we find out in our coverage over the coming weeks.

Wakefield Council will use the findings as part of its high street summit.

Coun Peter Box Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We know from reading the Express that lots of people have opinions on the city centre. “The newspaper’s survey is a fantastic way to collect this information and so that we can all understand what local people and business want to see happen. We are really pleased that we will be able to feed the finding from the survey into our High Street summit event in March, so I hope as many residents as possible will take part .”

We are grateful for your responses so far.

Your responses may be quoted or included in our coverage.