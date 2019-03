Ten homes are to be built in Knottingley for people with special needs.

The properties on Spawd Bone Lane have been given planning permission, along with staff building with members expected to be on site 24 hours a day.

There will be mix of detached and semi-detached for those with ‘complex’ needs, meaning they will live independently, but with staff to support them if required.

The application was submitted by Featherstone-based WNF Group Ltd.