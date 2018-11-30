This is something surely everyone has done, right?

11 things almost everyone in Wakefield should have done by the age of 40

We're a proud city with a wealth of heritage, history and traditions.

And there are some activities and pastimes almost every Wakey person has indulged in at some point:

A night on the razz doing the Westgate Run.

1. The Westgate Run

Delicious!

2. Had a Hoffman's Pie

Even Justin Timberlake took to the Cass slopes for a bit of snowboarding back in 2004.

3. Snowboarding at Xscape

Through the good times and the bad.

4. Cheered on Wakefield Trinity

