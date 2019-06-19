11 year-old girl found "safe and well" in Pontefract Park after going missing

A "vulnerable" 11-year-old girl was found "safe and well" in a park after being reported missing earlier that evening.

The girl was found by police in Pontefract Park, having last been seen at the town's Park Road retail park some time earlier.

A council report said that CCTV operators saw the child being led away across the racecourse fields "towards railway lines" by "three older boys".

It said that police saw the images and despatched officers to the scene "quickly", where the youngster was located.

The incident took place on April 15, but has only now been revealed by the authorities.

West Yorkshire Police said no arrests were made.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police received reports of a missing 11 year-old girl at around 6.36pm on April 15 2019, having been last seen at the Park Road retail park.

"She was subsequently located safe and well later that evening in Pontefract Park with the assistance of CCTV operators."

