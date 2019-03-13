15 photos that will bring back memories of a night out in Wakefield's Buzz Bar
Do you remember partying in Wakefield's Buzz Bar back in 2005, 2006 and 2009?
If so, we might have taken your picture - take a look at our snaps from the infamous Buzz Bar.
1. Birthday Girl
Birthday girl Helen with Abby and Rachel in Buzz Bar 2010.
jpimedia
2. Top night
Terry, Tom and Ben in Buzz 2010.
jpimedia
3. Good night
Ben and Sarah in 2010
jpimedia
4. Boys night out
Mark, Joe, Will and James in 2006
jpimedia
View more