Take a look at some of our favourite Wakefield Hospice 10k Road Run pictures from the last ten years.

Can you spot anyone you know in the photos below? To register for the 2019 run, visit the Wakefield Hospice website.

Sam Hagen, Lindsey Holmes and Lisa Mason at the 2018 Wakefield Hospice 10k.

Nicole Bushbey, Darren Calvert, Charlene Coulson and Amanda Murray-Hind of the Bramley Breezers all took part in the run.

Thousands of people took part in the Thornes Park run last March.

A member of the Wakefield Triathlon Club prepares for the 10k.

Daniel Franks and Mark Bostock completed the run.

The Dewsbury Road Runners attended the run in 2017. Can you spot any familiar faces?

Wakefield Harriers' Ben Butler, Matthew O'Connor and Spenborough's Joe Sagar, & Dale Worton all took part in the run.

It was smiles all around as these three completed the Thornes Park run.

Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick and Ed Balls MP with Wakefield Hospice's Treacle Bear at the start of the race in 2015.