200 Wakefield homes without gas as urgent works are carried out

Engineers are urgently trying to restore normal gas supplies to homes in Kirkhamgate after a gas main was damaged.

Around 200 properties on Brandy Carr Road and Bately Road are without gas.

Northern Gas Network has set up a community drop in centre at Kirkhamgate Village Hall on Brandy Carr Road where the team is on hand to provide information and advice.

Heaters, hotplates and free vouchers for hot food and drink are also available for customers while they are without gas.

Russ Kay, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “I’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience while we work to restore gas supplies to customers in the Brandy Carr Road area of Wakefield.

“Work is progressing well and we now need to access the remaining few properties to safety turn off gas supplies at the meter, before we can start work to reconnect the gas to the main. If our engineers have not yet turned your property at the meter, please contact our Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 3."

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.