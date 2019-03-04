The Roald Dahl classic wore a blue dress, but with a film and now a musical to draw upon, there's no shortage of potential Matilda costumes. Try a grey blazer and long skirt with high socks, or grab a blue dress and a red ribbon to transform into Mara Wilson's character.

23 last minute World Book Day costume ideas for children

World Book Day 2019 is right around the corner, and schools across the country will be encouraging pupils to dress as their favourite book characters.

Stuck for ideas? We've put together a list of 23 potential costumes for Thursday's festivities.

You've got plenty of options here. A blue shirt and some carefully placed toilet paper can easily become a makeshift Mr Bump, or, if you're feeling a little more creative, try repurposing an old cardboard box into a bulkier design.

1. Mr Men and Little Miss

This one might require a little more planning, but if you can pick up a pair of white dungarees and some orange face paint (try a costume or party shop), you're almost there. For the hair, pick up a green wig, or buy coloured hair spray from a chemist.

2. Oompa Loompa

It's one of the simplest and most effective costumes out there - a red-and-white stripy shirt with blue trousers or jeans will instantly transform your little one into Wally - or his friend Wilma.

3. Where's Wally

A children's classic, Alice in Wonderland is a simply costume to pull off. If you're lucky, you might already have a costume, but if not, a blue dress, white apron and ribbon for the hair will have you all set.

4. Alice in Wonderland

