269 volunteers pick up litter as park of Wakefield 'Pick Me Up' campaign

More than 600 bags of rubbish have been collected across Wakefield as part of the 'Pick Me Up' campaign.

The drive, which started last month as part of efforts to clean up the district, has been hailed a big success.

Coun Maureen Cummings said that the drive had been successful.

A total of 269 volunteers have got involved, putting in a combined effort of 27 hours litterpicking.

Organised clean-ups have taken place in Ackworth, Carr Gate, Crofton, Featherstone, Minsthorpe, Pontefract, Upton and Walton over the last month.

Speaking at Wakefield's last full council meeting before the local elections on May 2, Councillor Maureen Cummings said the scheme had gone well and thanked those who have contributed so far.

The authority's Cabinet member for the environment said: "The campaign is still going on, and we want as many people involved as possible.

"I'm hoping community groups, and I'm sure everybody in the council chamber will agree, will be encouraged to get on board as we keep the district clean."

The combined weight of the 600 bags, totalled around 2,540kg.

The council's corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, Tom Stannard, added: "Thanks to everyone who has so far supported the campaign. There’s still time to get involved. We want to encourage as many people to take part.

"We also want everyone to take personal responsibility and stop dropping litter – it isn’t acceptable to throw litter through the car window or to drop it on the road – people need to take it home or find a bin."

Coun Cummings also commended the prosecution of a Heckmondwike man who was fined for fly-tipping at a beauty spot in Notton.

She said: "We do not tolerate fly-tipping in this district, and if we catch you, we will fine you, and we will crush your vehicle."

Local Democracy Reporting Service