7 ideal jobs in Leeds if you want to work in beauty

Always wanted to work in beauty? Treat yourself to a little TLC and embark on a career that you'll love with one of these great job opportunities currently available in Leeds.

Beauty Adviser, Benefit Cosmetics LTD

Fancy working for the UK’s top premium make-up company?

Benefit are recruiting for a beauty advisor to come on aboard, offering the chance for plenty of training and career development, and the opportunity to work with their best-selling products.

A passion for the brand is desirable and a willingness to learn.



Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Spa Therapist, Daniel Thwaites PLC

Do you have an NVQ Level 3 in Beauty Therapy or a BTEC National Diploma?

This role offers an excellent chance to progress your career in the spa and beauty industry, working at Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa to carry out treatments, share product knowledge and advice and provide exceptional customer service.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Liz Earle Therapist, Liz Earle

Always wanted to work with a highly regarded beauty brand?

This is a great opportunity to join Liz Earle's flagship store as a beauty therapist to provide luxury facial treatments and personalised advice to customers, making them feel both pampered and relaxed.

CIBTAC or CIDESCO beauty qualifications are ideal, and NVQ Level 3 is required as a minimum.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Fragrance Consultant, Penhaligons

Do you have a nose for a good fragrance?

Penahligon's are on the hunt for a part-time consultant to join their Leeds store to take responsibility for achieveing sales goals, building lasting releationships with clients and develop a deep understanding of their fragrance creations.

A love of working with people and a passion for the brand is a must.

Apply here: applythis.net

Dog Grooming Stylist, Pets At Home

Beauty doesn't have to be limited to humans alone - canines need a little TLC too,

Pets At Home are looking for a dog grooming stylist to join their Leeds salon, where you'll be tasked with all aspects of pet grooming, alongside assisting with the training and development of other salon colleagues.

Experience with working in a fast paced environment and a love of pets is essential.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Hair Stylist / Retail Adviser, SHOW Dry

Are you skilled in all areas of hairdressing and love working with people?

SHOW Dry are recruiting for talented stylists to join their growing team, who are confident, outgoing and passionate about both their work and the brand.

The role will offer the chance to build a loyal client base and work with the SHOW Beauty range.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Decléor Specialised Beauty Therapist, Decléor

A great opportunity to work with a leading beauty brand, this role offers the chance to be trained in an array of areas, including massage, manicures, skincare and microdermabrasion, and be introduced to more than 800 salons and spas nationwide that stock Decléor products.

Apply here: monster.co.uk