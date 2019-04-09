80 new jobs for Wakefield as The Range confirms it will open new store Good Friday

Home and garden store The Range will open a new branch in Wakefield next week.

Las year the retailer confirmed plans to take over the unit which previously housed Wakefield's Homebase store at the Beck Retail Park.

The Ings Road unit has stood empty since Homebase store ceased trading in January.

The new store will create 80 jobs for the city.

It will be the 170th branch of the British retailer to open across the UK and Ireland.

Firm founder Chris Dawson said: “Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Wakefield is no exception.

"This site has been on the radar for some time and we are delighted to replace the former Homebase with a new national retailer in the town.

He added: “We are very lucky with the staff we have and I look forward to welcoming the new team members to the company. I would like to invite the local community to join us for the opening next week and discover the fantastic selection of products that we offer.”