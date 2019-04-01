9 of the best April Fools Day gags doing the rounds

Here's a few that have been doing the rounds - did you fall for any of them? Have you done better? Let us know!

1. McDonalds They came up with milkshake flavoured dips...but why do they sounds pretty good?

2. LEGO But wouldn't this app be brilliant?

3. T-Mobile T-Mobile's John Legere unveiled of the Phone BoothE - The pink supposedly soundproof booths to help phone users have a private conversation on a busy urban street.

4. Tinder His profile says he's 6ft 2, but he's actually 4ft 2ins. Tinder said it's introducing the Height verification feature to solve the problem of men lying about their height.

