A big farewell thanks to both Yvonne and Hilary

A teaching assistant and a nursery nurse said fond farewells to their schools as they retired after decades of working with children in our community.

Yvonne Trafford retired from Flanshaw Junior, Infant and Nursery School with a Dirty Dancing themed party. She said: “The 27 years at Flanshaw School have flown by.

Congratulations: Hilary Hetherington retired after 43 years.

“It’s been an honour to serve my local community and build some ever lasting relationships. I have made some lifelong friends and wonderful memories to cherish forever.

“I am sad to be leaving, but looking forward to the next chapter of my life. I really have had ‘the time of my life’ at Flanshaw School.”

Headteacher Caroline Butterworth said: “She has been the heart of the school and has Flanshaw written through her.”

Nursery nurse Hilary Hetherington started at Woodhouse 1st School in Normanton in the 1970s, which later became Newlands Primary School.

She said: “I feel proud to have worked at Newlands with some amazing children, parents and staff.

“During this time I have made some wonderful friends past and present. I thank them for their support and encouragement over the years. I look forward to hearing that the school is going from strength to strength in the future.”

Headteacher Tammie Prince said: “We would like to thank Mrs Hetherington for her 42 years service. We thank her for he dedication and hard work.

“Everyone at Newlands wishes her a happy retirement.”