A flurry of Wakefield snow images

More Wakefield people have been out in the snow taking pictures.

We’ve had some lovely ones of landscapes and of children playing in the snow.

Photographer Lee Ward captured swans and other wildfowl on the water at a snowy Newmillerdam.

While mum Jade Unal took a brilliant picture of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Amelia Mae Fraser-Currie, enjoying the snow at Pugneys Park.

Dad Lee Thompson also sent a picture of his sons, Leon, six, and Theo, three, sledging in Wrenthorpe.

Niki Gaunt, from Wakefield, took a picture of her son, Daniel, eight, with his snowman, Pingy.

Lee Thompson sent this picture of his sons, Leon, six, and Theo, three enjoying the snow in Wrenthorpe.

Mum Rebecca Cusworth also email a shot of her daughter, Maisie Rose Cusworth, aged three, with dad, Jason Cusworth, in Ossett.

Ossett Camera Club member Walt Covell took a picture of the white-out in his back garden in Calder Grove.

While the snow scene in Outwood, by the Memorial Hall, was sent via Twitter by @luckywookiee.

And Julia Bailey sent us a picture of a snowy Buddha.

The batch of snow pictures was rounded off by Helen Chant’s Christmassy scene in Ryhill.

Please send your snow pictures to editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Please tell us where you took the photo and the names of anybody in it.

If the subject is a child then please provide parental consent so we can consider publishing your photo.

Thanks to everyone who has sent us pictures.

