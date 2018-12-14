A Wakefield glove story... Gym owner boxes clever to raise £80,000

A gym owner who stepped into the fundraising ring two years ago is celebrating after hitting the £80,000 mark for Cancer Research UK.

Keith Brook is involved with ‘white collar boxing’, which allows everyday people to lace up a pair of gloves and go toe-to-toe with an opponent.

They each undergo eight weeks of intense training and then take part in the charity night of boxing held at the Cedar Court Hotel in Durkar.

Organised through the company, Ultra White Collar Boxing, the shows are run at locations across the country.

Mr Brook, who trains the would-be fighters at his gym, A Star Muscle & Fitness on Thornes Lane in Wakefield, explained: “Our business partner decided to do one and thought the training was a bit poor, it gave us a chance to get involved and we have had the contract in Wakefield since.

“Most have never boxed before and they’ve all got their own story for doing this, some have lost loved ones to cancer or some just always wanted to do boxing.”

Mr Brook has been involved with 14 shows so far at Cedar Court Hotel, each with 20 fights on the bill. Wearing protective head gear, the fighters are paired up in similar weights and compete over three two-minute rounds.

“It does not sound a lot but it’s one of the hardest things they will have ever done,” said Mr Brook.

“I take my hat off to anyone who steps into that ring, it takes guts.”

Having breached the £80,000 mark, he says he will not be throwing in the towel anytime soon and has his sights set on reaching the £100,000 mark.

He added: “It’s a big achievement to get this far, but we should reach the £100,000 mark sometime next year.”

The next fight night at Cedar Court Hotel is March 30.