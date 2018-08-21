Agency boosts its team ahead of anniversary

A PR agency has bolstered its team after retaining and winning accounts across a range of sectors.

Open Communications, based at Nostell Priory, has welcomed two new recruits to its growing team.

The agency, which will celebrate tenth years in business next month, has appointed Edward Haynes and Anna McGuire.

Ed is a PR Executive who will provide press office and planning support for clients including Ring, the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, MAOAM and Martin Walsh Architectural.

While Anna will supporting with the practical side of the business. She is a PR Administrator who will work across all accounts. She will assist the wider team as the agency delivers ongoing support for clients in FMCG, property, third sector, recruitment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector.

Open Communications director Emma Lupton said: “We would like to welcome Ed and Anna to the team. They have both settled in well and are already producing some fantastic work for our clients. The fact that they have such a diverse array of experience, knowledge and skills adds further flair to what we are able to offer. After winning a number of new accounts since the start of the year and retaining many of the brands that we work with, we wanted to invest in expanding the team. As well as allowing us to continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients, we also want the chance to proactively target new businesses.

“We have built up a strong reputation since our launch in 2008 and want to make this year a celebration that includes adding new members to the team and further brands to our portfolio of clients.”