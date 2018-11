A man suffered minor injuries after falling from a motorbike in Pontefract.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called to Ferrybridge Road, close to the Nevison Leap Hotel, at 2.35pm yesterday (Monday) to reports of a male who had come off his motorbike.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called after a man came off his motorbike in Pontefract.

The man suffered minor injuries and the air ambulance landed nearby.

He was later taken to hospital by road.