Air ambulance called to help in rescue operation after child fell into water at Knottingley quarry
An air ambulance was dispatched to help rescue a youngster who had fallen into water at a quarry in Knottingley.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Emergency crews received a call at 7.50pm on Monday May 29 that a child had slipped and was stuck in water at a quarry off Leys Lane.
An ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team and an air ambulance were sent to the scene and the child was taken to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.