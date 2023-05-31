News you can trust since 1852
Air ambulance called to help in rescue operation after child fell into water at Knottingley quarry

An air ambulance was dispatched to help rescue a youngster who had fallen into water at a quarry in Knottingley.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Emergency crews received a call at 7.50pm on Monday May 29 that a child had slipped and was stuck in water at a quarry off Leys Lane.

An ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team and an air ambulance were sent to the scene and the child was taken to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

The girl’s age or her current condition were not given.

The incident took place on Monday evening.
