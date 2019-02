The Yorkshire Air Ambulance will host a media-only day this month, at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Air Support Unit in Wakefield, to give members of the media to chance to browse the purpose-built air base, learn more about the charity, meet members of the crwe, see one of the state-of-the-art helicopters, and have a sneak peek at the new training facilities.

The open day is not for members of the public, and will run from 10am to 2pm on February 20.