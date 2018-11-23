Airedale and Ferry Fryston defibrillator appeal

A residents group is appealing for help to raise cash to pay for lifesaving defibrillators,

Alexander Kear, from Airedale and Ferry Fryston Neighbourhood Management Board, said if everyone in the area donated £1 then the cost to install three defibrillators would be mostly covered.

Defibrillators cost around £2,000 buy and set up. The group is also applying for funds from Wakefield Council.

Mr Kear said: “If everyone was able to chip in then we would be pretty much there. On paper it looks like a lot of money but you can’t put a figure on human life. If it saves one person in its lifespan then it is money well spent.”

Mr Kear said the only defibrillators currently available in the area were installed in schools, doctors surgeries and other places that are not accessible 24-hours a day.

Visit Airedale and Ferry Fryston Neighbourhood Management Board on Facebook to donate.