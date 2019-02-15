Airedale schools take a trip to Africa

Staff from a Castleford school will fly out to Ghana with 12 suitcases full of books, reading glasses and teaching materials to help disadvantaged children in the West African nation.

Six members of staff from Airedale Academy – and its sister infants and junior schools – will travel to SDA Junior High School in Asamang this Friday.

Pupils and staff have been making displays and gathering materials to help the children in Africa and teach children in Castleford about the similarities and differences in British and Ghanaian culture.

Higher level teaching assistant Jeanette Barnes said: “Everyone from the headteacher to the dinner ladies wanted to get involved in the project, from printing the displays we will take to making bracelets.

“The children out in Ghana are amazing, it’s a great community and they are so passionate.

“The topic of the project is ‘zero hunger’ and we know we can’t fix everything but we hope we can make a difference through education.”

Jeanette will be joined by Lucy Clarke and Lewis Grandidge from Airedale Junior School, Eve Bracken and Christina Walshaw from Airedale Infants School, and Amy Norton from the academy on the trip.

This year the team will be updating the Ghanaian school’s library and developing a science lab.

Last year they helped the school set up a library with more than 1,000 books that had been salvaged from a fire at the Airedale school in 2016.

The project received help and donations from Castleford branch of the sea cadets, Ladywell Beauty Salon in Ackworth, the Lloyds Pharmacy in Airedale, and Asda.