Allotment site could become the greenest in the land with plastic bottle greenhouses

An allotment site could soon become the greenest in the land with plans to create greenhouses out of waste plastic bottles.

Allotment officer for Upton and North Elmsall Parish Council, Angela Spencer, is calling on people to donate empty two-litre bottles to help build the eco-friendly buildings.

She explained: “I’ve been in contact with the recycling plant at South Kirkby and I went there and saw this greenhouse they have built out of plastic bottles, and when I saw it just thought it was brilliant.

“I then thought it would be great if we could have one built on our allotments on Harewood Lane.

“We found a site for it and I’m in the process of now trying to collect in plastic bottles.

“We’ve worked out that we need about 1,500 for one green house.

“We’ve not got many at the moment but we’re hoping that as soon as we get enough, we can get the greenhouse built.

“We’re going to build it ourselves, we’ve got a handyman who will help and I think I’ll rope my husband into helping!”

She hopes the move will encourage others to follow suit and build their own.

Anyone with bottles to donate can drop them off at the village hall on Harewood Lane in Upton.