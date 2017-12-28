Appeal after car is torched on residential street

Police in Castleford are appealing for information after reports of an arson attack on a car.

The incident happened overnight between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Hugh Street, in Castleford.

The windows to a black Volkswagen Passat were broken and then the vehicle was set on fire.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170600868 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.