Appeal after motorcyclist dies in hospital two days after crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in hospital days after he was involved in a serious crash.

The 23-year-old, from Batley, died in Leeds General Infirmary on Sunday after he was injured in a collision in Leadwell Lane, Robin Hood, at 6am on Friday, February 22.

The red Yamaha YBR125 he was riding was involved in a collision with a grey Volvo V40 near to the junction with Copley Lane.

Anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Planwick.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and has any relevant dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.