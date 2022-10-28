The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm yesterday (Thursday October 27) near the Asda store on Asdale Road near Durker.

A Volvo V40 was in collision with the pedestrian as he was crossing the road.

Police said today the pensioner remained in hospital with serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after the collision in Asdale Road.

Officers are now appealing for information as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said “Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or events prior to the collision to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1448 of 27 October.”