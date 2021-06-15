Appeal to find missing Joanne from Wakefield

Joanne Henderson, 20 was last seen leaving her home address in Horbury, in the early hours of this morning.

Joanne is described as white female, 5ft 6", medium build with short pink hair.

It is believed she may be wearing glasses, black jeans, white Nike trainers and a black t-shirt with Snoopy on the front. She may also be wearing a hoody.

Joanne Henderson.

Joanne also has a bandage on her right forearm and may have travelled on foot towards Wakefield city centre.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Joanne’s welfare.