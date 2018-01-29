Appeal to trace man over concerns for his welfare

An urgent appeal has been to the public to help them identify this male after concerns for his welfare were reported.

The male walked into a shop in Moorgate Road, Kippax on Saturday where he is alleged to have made a comment to staff which caused them to contact police.

The male left the shop soon after and has not yet been traced. Enquiries have been made to trace him but to no gain.

Anyone who is able to identify him is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101, quoting log 503 of Saturday, January 27.