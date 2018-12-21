Approval given to convert mansion into three substantial family homes

A Victorian mansion in Sandal is to be converted into three homes after city planners gave the idea the go-ahead.

Woodthorpe Lodge, on Woodthorpe Lane, was built in the 1880s and despite its historical significance, it is not listed as adesignated heritage site.

The plans, which were given approval by planning officers at Wakefield Council will also see three new homes built in the grounds, after the Gate Keeper’s Cottage is demolished.

The site is situated within its own wooded area and has often been referred to as Bishop’s Lodge after being acquired by the Bishop of Wakefield in 1940.

Most recently, the property was occupied by the last Diocesan Bishop of Wakefield, Reverend Stephen Platten.

After the post of Bishop of Wakefield was dissolved in 2014 the property has remained vacant since.

A statement on behalf of the applicant, Venturian Property Development Ltd, reads: “In today’s world the substantial house struggles to reconcile its over-supply of space as a family dwelling and at circa 9,500 sq ft is oversized for today’s requirements.”

The plans show that the lodge house itself will be converted into three, very large family homes with between four and six bedrooms each.

Two of the additional three houses to be built in the grounds will have four bedrooms, with the third house boasting five.

Wakefield Council’s planning officer could find no issues to make it detrimental to the area before approving the plans.