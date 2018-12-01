Arrest after woman hit by car and seriously injured in Pontefract crash

A WOMAN was seriously injured when she was struck by a car in Pontefract this morning.

Police were called by paramedics just after 6.30am today (Sat Dec 1) after a woman was involved in collision with a Honda Accord on Friarwood Lane at the junction of Southgate,

near Pontefract Hospital.

The woman aged in her fifties suffered serious injuries and was was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is being held in custody as police enquiries continue.

Roads closures were in place this morning before the car was recovered.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle or pedestrian before the incident.

Information should be passed to the Eastern Area Roads Policing Team via 101, quoting log 362 of 01/12.