A man was arrested this morning following a crash in Horbury Bridge this morning.

Police confirmed they were called shortly before 7am over safety concerns for the male who was seen jumping onto the roof of a vehicle on Denby Dale Road.

The male is believed to be linked to a collision earlier at Horbury Bridge, involving a Honda Civic car and blocked the road.

Arriva buses said that services were forced to divert around Horbury Bridge as a result.