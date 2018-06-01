Arrest made over assault on 13-year-old Castleford boy

Police investigating an assault on a 13-year-old in Castleford have arrested a man today.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries into the assault which took place on Monday evening on Sagar Street.

Following investigation a 31-year-old local man was arrested at an address in Castleford this morning.

He remains in custody for questioning after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Enquiries into the offence remain ongoing.

Earlier this week police asked people to think before posting on social media about the case, saying it could hamper their efforts.

A spokesman said: “We do understand and recognise that this is quite rightly a very emotive issue, and are aware that the assault is being discussed on social media.

“What we would do is ask people to be mindful of not sharing inappropriate messages or material which could undermine our investigation.”