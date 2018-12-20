Arrests made over series of ATM thefts spanning more than a year

Four arrests have been made following an investigation into a series of cash machine thefts across the county.

Several ATMs have been targeted since October 2017 and in some cases explosives were used to free the machine from a wall.

Thefts included the ATM from Co-op in Ackworth being targeted in August, while a digger was used to pull out the machine on Waggon Lane in Upton in April.

An ATM at an Aldi store in Pontefract’s was taken in November last year when a rope was tied around it and a van used to pull it free.

The four people arrested includes a man and woman from Middlesbrough, both aged 45, a Darlington man aged 34 and a Bradford man of the same age.

Police have not outlined which ATM thefts could be linked to the four, but they were brought in on suspicion of conspiracy to cause explosions, commit burglary, theft and acquiring stolen property.

Detective Inspector Lee Fletcher of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "“Increasingly dangerous tactics are being used by some criminals who are trying to take ATMs.

"We are working closely with police forces, local communities and the ATM industry to prevent and detect such offences."