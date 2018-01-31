Arson attack on Castleford house: Accelerant poured through letterbox

POLICE are appealing for information following an arson attack on a Castleford house may have left a suspect with an arm injury.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak with anyone who has information on the arson attack at the house on Healdfield Road today. ( Weds January 31)

Police said it could easily have had "devastating consequences."

Detectives believe one of the suspects may have burned his own hand in the attack and would like to speak to anyone who may have come across someone with burn injuries in suspicious circumstances.

It is believed the incident took place between 2am and 2:14am after two men poured accelerant through the letterbox of a house.

The 62-year-old male occupant was alerted to the fire by neighbours and fled the property. He was later treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

Extensive damage was caused to the front of the house by the fire and enquiries have remained ongoing there throughout the day.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett of Wakefield District CID, said: “It is no exaggeration to say this arson attack on a semi detached property could easily have devastating consequences and it is pure luck that no-one was seriously hurt.

“We are examining potential motives for this deliberate act but do believe that two men were involved and that one injured his own hand in setting the blaze.

“I would very much like to speak with anyone who has seen or treated someone with a burn injury to their hand in suspicious circumstances since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Anyone who can assist or who has any information at all about this hugely reckless and dangerous act is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180050573.

“Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”