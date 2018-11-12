Asda Wakefield supports Christmas Hamper Appeal 2018

The ASDA store in Durkar has climbed on board with the Christmas Hamper Appeal 2018.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP), and supported by the Wakefield Express, the Christmas Hamper Appeal aims to help more than 1,000 local families over the festive season.

Amassing enough food and packing for such a large amount of hampers is a huge undertaking, but appeal organisers have managed to achieve it for the last two years.

With the help of local businesses, Express readers and a large number of volunteers, we are aiming to do the same this year.

It couldn’t be done without the support of firms like Asda - which recently allowed volunteers from CAP to talk to customers as they came into the store, inviting them to add something to their shopping for the appeal.

Ernest Hibbert, one of the founders of CAP, said: “The generosity of the shoppers at ASDA enabled us to amass three trollies of food to add to the donations now starting to come into the CAP centre on Market Street.“

Lisa Staggs, community champion at ASDA, added: “We know CAP well, as a wonderful local charity. So when they approached us to help with this appeal, we were only too happy to help. It really complements our main efforts to help in the community with our programme Fight Hunger – Create Change, which aims to help combat food poverty.”

Donations of food, finished hampers or money are all very welcome to help the appeal along. Just as a reminder, the hampers can contain almost any dried foods but particularly tea or coffee, cereals, tinned vegetables and fruit, stuffing and gravy mix, as well as long life items such as UHT milk and fruit juice. They also need jam and marmalade, pasta and rice, meat pastes and tinned meat, plus biscuits and other Christmas themed foods and confectionary. Please remember that no fresh food or alcohol should be included.

The deadline for food donations is November 30 and the final date for completed hampers is December 4. Donations should be dropped off at Cap on Market Street.

Call 01924 381119 for more information.