Asda worker gets a special treat on Mother’s Day

Workers at Asda Glasshoughton celebrated Mother’s Day not only with their own mums but also with their ‘work mums’.

There is always someone at work who looks after everyone and at Asda Glasshoughton it’s Sandra Davies.

Sandra, customer trading manager at the store, was nominated by her colleagues for the sheer dedication and love she brings into the workplace.

Sandra is recognised for her contagious smile and positivity and her colleagues wanted her to be recognised for the amazing woman she is by presenting her with a special bouquet of flowers in store.

This Mother’s Day has been made extra special for this unsung hero, as her daughter, Annie Lingard, who also works in the store is expecting her first child.

Community Champion Sarah Gallagher, who nominated Sandra, said: “Sandra Davies is my second mum, if you are having any personal problems in your life Sandra is the go to person in our store

“She’s the kindest sweetest lady I’ve ever known, nothing is too much trouble, day or night she will do anything for anyone. She is always at the store even when she isn’t working so will always be there if you need her.

“To me she is a very special lady who never asks for acknowledgement or thanks for everything she does. Everybody loves her because she’s extra special in every way I love her loads.”

Sandra, who has worked at Asda Glasshoughton for nine years, said: “I am so touched that my colleagues nominated me. I have to admit, I am very mumsy and I am always making a fuss and looking after everyone – I just can’t help it, it’s in my nature.

“I love working with everyone here at the store as they all give so much in everything they do and it is like one big family.”