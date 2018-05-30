At risk care homes taken out of special measures

Two Wakefield care homes have been taken out of special measures.

Prospect House in Normanton and The Glynn Residential Home, just north of the city centre, were both at risk of closure after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last summer.

The CQC has told both homes that they still need to improve, but that substantial progress has been made following new inspections earlier this year.

Prospect House, which cares for seven people with learning disabilities, was found to be in breach of six regulations when inspectors visited the home in July 2017. The home was criticised for failing to manage medicines correctly and for the way they recruited staff.

However, in the new report, the CQC said improvements had been made in both of these areas.

It said: “Since the last inspection additional measures had been introduced to make sure medicines were managed more safely.

“The registered manager told us four members of staff had started

working at Prospect House since the last inspection. We looked at all four staff files and found the necessary checks had been completed before staff commenced employment. Candidates had attended interviews

where their experience and suitability to work were discussed.”

The report also praised the home for how friendly staff were with people living at the home.

It added: “People lived in a pleasant environment and accessed areas where they could spend time on their own or with others.

“Relatives told us the service was very caring and confirmed staff supported their relationships.”

Elderly residential home The Glynn had also been found to have committed six breaches, including two related to the dignity of residents and good governance.

However, the home is now under new management and was praised by the CQC for the improvements it had made.

The report said: “At the last inspection in July and August 2017 we found staff did not always have time to sit and talk to people and staff terminology was not always appropriate.

“We saw improvements had been made in relation to staff having time to sit with people and interact. We saw staff chatting to people and discussing what they would like to do that day.

“We spoke to a visiting professional on the first day of inspection. They told us staff were very accommodating and that they were proactive in taking advice if given.”

Both homes were given a ‘requires improvement’ grade on four of the five criteria used to judge care homes and rated ‘good’ on the other.

Liz Wood, the manager at The Glynn said: “Our priority was to make sure that the staff and residents are taken care of, which was what we got a ‘good’ rating on this time.

“Everything else (areas where the home requires improvement) is just a case of paperwork and that’s now been done.

“The home’s always had a good reputation for care and we will continue that.”

Prospect House have not yet responded to a request for comment.