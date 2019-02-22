Auction event in memory of much loved and popular Gareth Lacy

A fundraising event in memory of a popular young father will be held next month

The auction will raise money for the family of Gareth Lacy, 29, who died in a collision in Castleford earlier this year.

All the money raised will go to help Gareth’s partner, Jodie, and the couple’s young daughter, Millie.

Jodie’s aunt, Ruth Waites, who has organised the evening, said: “It’s really to raise some money for Jodie because she’ll be struggling over the next few months, or maybe even to put away for Millie’s future.

“It’s just something to help them out, to make life a little bit easier.

“Gareth was really popular, so there’s a lot of interest. We had to change the venue because it wasn’t going to be big enough.

“I’m hoping to make it an evening, a nice night out for all Gareth’s friends.”

Signed rugby and football memorabilia, a hotel stay in Whitby, designer handbags, afternoon tea and gift hampers are among the items which will be on offer at the auction next month.

As well as the auction evening, Ruth has set up a fundraising page and organised a raffle, offering those who cannot attend the evening the chance to get involved.

A memory book will also be provided, where Gareth’s friends and family will be asked to record their memories of the young father for his daughter to read as she grows.

Singer Meghan Clamp and Mick Hollinworth, an award-winning caricaturist, will provide entertainment at the evening.

The auction and fundraising evening will be held at Cutsyke Working Men’s Club, Aketon Rd, Castleford at 7pm on Saturday, March 2.

Contact Ruth Waites on ruthwaites@hotmail.co.uk with questions, suggestions, or to purchase raffle tickets.

Visit the fundraisng page here to donate.