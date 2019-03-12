B&M to open new store in Ossett, creating 50 jobs

Discount retailer B&M has announced plans to open a new store in Ossett.

The new branch will open on Dale Street, Ossett, in the unit which formerly housed The Original Factory Shop.

The discount retailer, which operates more than 600 stores across the UK, said the new store would create 50 jobs.

A spokesperson for B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in the summer.”

B&M Ossett will open its doors to the public at 9am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

A list of available vacancies at the store can be found on the B&M website.