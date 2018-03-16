Baby Arnie beats the odds for family photo

Five generations came together for a family gathering that was made extra special after the youngest member survived a series of life-threatening ordeals when he was born.

Baby Arnie Berriman was born two months premature and with gastroschisis, a birth defect in which the intestines are outside of the body.

Arnie Berriman, who survived several life-threatneing illnesses after his birth.

He then came down with a serious infection, then blood poisoning, was put on a life-support machine while first-time mother Demi was warned to prepare for the worst.

But after he pulled through, the nine-month-old (pictured right) was able to join the rare five generation photo shoot and now has his mother, grandmother, great grandmother and even great, great grandmother doting over him. Mother Demi, 27, from Pontefract, said: “Everybody is in awe of him, we’re just so lucky to have him - we’re all obsessed with him!

“He is our little trooper. He is fantastic, he’s a different baby now, he is demanding and cheeky!

“Everyone was so surprised that everything this tiny little baby had been through.”

Demi was told after her 12-week scan that Arnie had gastroschisis and that he would need an emergency operation as soon as he was born.

But his chances of survival were cut dramatically when Demi was rushed into Leeds General Infirmary for an emergency Cesarian section two months before his due date. Following a three-hour operation, the tot - who weighed just under 3 lbs - spent his first two months in hospital and was home for just three days when he contracted an infection of the bowels and had to be rushed back into hospital and was told he may only survive another 24 hours.

After pulling through, his chances dropped again after he then developed sepsis - blood poisoning.

“It was horrible, we were with him the whole time. “It really was touch and go,” added Demi.

“He was critical and we did not know what was going to happen. He was on morphine to stop him moving and causing him pain.

“It was amazing when they took him off the life support machine and started breathing for himself.

“We couldn’t wait to see his big blue eyes open again.”