Bank holiday pharmacy opening times for Wakefield district

NHS Wakefield is urging people to make use of pharmacies, GPs and the NHS 111 service over the bank holiday weekend.

Residents are being reminded by NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to stock up on vital medicines they might need during the bank holiday weekend and ensure all repeat prescriptions are ordered in advance.

Some chemists are open over the bank holiday but there will be changes to usual opening times. Patients can locate their nearest pharmacy by visiting the NHS Choices website.

Pharmacy opening times are as follows:

Asda Stores Ltd, Asdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ,

Tel: 01924 241810

09.00-18.00

Asda Stores Ltd, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford,

WF10 5EL, Tel: 01977 788910

09.00-18.00

Boots UK Ltd, 26-28 Upper Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UP,

Tel: 01924 376181

09:30-16:30

Boots UK Ltd, 3-5 Beastfair, Pontefract, WF8 1AL,

Tel: 01977 703719

10:00-16:00

Excel Chemist, 56 High Street, Wakefield, WF6 2AQ

Tel: 01924 896777

09:00-15:00

Lloyds Pharmacy, Trinity Walk, Marsh Way, Wakefield, WF1 1QQ, Tele:01924 301428

09:00-19:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4LB, Tele: 0345 6719384

09.00-18.00

