Bank Holiday weather: What to expect hour-by-hour in Yorkshire over the next three days

The second bank holiday of May is almost upon us, but will the weather be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey?
In general, over Yorkshire and the Humber there will be rain, occasionally heavy pushing north, being drier in the south later on.
Here’s an hour by hour breakdown of the weather in Yorkshire over the three day bank holiday weekend.
Saturday
Cloudy with scattered showers through the morning, but turning brighter away from the coast. Dry with sunny spells during the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperature around 21 °C.
Highs of: 21°C
Lows of 12°C
05:00: 12°C and overcast
06:00: 12°C and cloudy
07:00: 12°C and cloudy
08:00: 12°C and cloudy
09:00: 12°C with heavy rain
10:00: 12°C with heavy rain
11:00: 12°C and heavy showers
12:00: 12°C with sunny intervals
13:00: 12°C and cloudy
14:00: 13°C with sunny intervals
15:00: 14°C and sunny
16:00: 14°C and sunny
17:00: 16°C and sunny
18:00: 17°C and sunny
19:00: 18°C and sunny
20:00: 20°C and sunny
21:00: 21°C and sunny
22:00: 21°C with a clear night
23:00: 21°C with a clear night
Sunday
Dry and warm with sunny spells for most of Sunday, cooler on the coast.
Highs of: 22°C
Lows of 11°C
00:00: 12°C and partly cloudy
01:00: 12°C and cloudy
04:00: 11°C and partly cloudy
07:00: 12°C and sunny
10:00: 18°C and sunny
13:00: 22°C and sunny
16:00: 21°C and sunny
19:00: 18°C and sunny
22:00: 13°C and cloudy
Monday
Dry and warm for most of Monday (and Tuesday), but cooler on the coast in easterly winds.
Highs of: 18°C
Lows of 12°C
01:00: 12°C and overcast
04:00: 12°C and overcast
07:00: 12°C and overcast
10:00: 14°C and overcast
13:00: 17°C and cloudy
16:00: 18°C and cloudy
19:00: 17°C and cloudy
22:00: 14°C and overcast