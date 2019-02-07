Batley explosion - five still in hospital as investigation continues

Five people are still in hospital after being burned in a suspected gas explosion.

An investigation is continuing into the cause of the incident, which saw roads cordoned off in in Batley overnight.

The scene last night

Fire crews put out a blaze caused by the blast just before 7pm at a building on Hick Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "Five males aged between 35 and 39 suffered burn injuries and were quickly taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. They all remain in hospital at this time."

Bomb disposal experts were deployed as a precautionary measure, West Yorkshire Police said. A cordon remains in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs, said: “Police and partner agencies have worked throughout the night to ensure the scene is safe and there is no safety risk to members of the public.

“All injured parties are still in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.

“We will be continuing with our enquiries throughout today and would like to thank the local residents and public for their patience whilst we establish the full circumstances of the incident. At this stage, we are not treating it as a terrorist incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting log number 1589 of February 6.