Beer festival secured at re-opened Unity but sponsorship still needed

The Wakefield Festival of Beer will go ahead at Unity Works this year after the venue reopened.

The annual event which showcases more than 100 beers was tasked with finding a new location after the Westgate business went into administration in October.

But after it reopened last month under new management, within days the beer festival organisers, Wakefield District Round Table, had agreed a deal to hold the three-day gathering from June 28.

But while the venue is secure, the organisers are now under pressure to attract sponsorship so they can meet their £15,000 target to help the three chosen charities this year, including Wakefield Hospice, Wakefield MS Society and Andy’s Man Club, which helps men fight depression.

The Round Table is now appealing for businesses to come forward.

One of the organisers, Matt Wood, said: “When Unity Works closed we didn’t know what to do because the venue lends itself so well to a beer festival.

“It has great space, we create a great atmosphere and there is room for drink, food and music to merge seamlessly.

“Already companies like RedRow, Holroyd Miller and The Establishment, who run Unity Hall Business Space, have joined Wakefield businesses such as Catteralls, The Grill Pit, Handelsbanken and Thornes Lane Garage to back us, but we need more,” he said.

“Despite a slow start, ticket sales are really strong, so sponsors can be guaranteed their brand will be in front of thousands of visitors,” he added.

For more details, contact Matt on 07733 326083.

A special networking session is planned for the sponsors prior to the festival opening.