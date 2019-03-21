Belle Vue parking issues 'to be addressed' as Wakefield Trinity loan signed off

Work is ongoing to address parking issues outside Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue ground, the council's deputy leader has said.

Coun Denise Jeffery said that the authority wanted to help the club tackle congestion around the site on matchdays, after it was confirmed the Super League club are set to stay there for the foreseeable future.

Coun Denise Jeffery said she hoped the 3.15m loan would stabilise the club.

Speaking at a full council meeting on Wednesday, Coun Jeffery said a £3.15m loan, announced last week to help Trinity buy Belle Vue, would be signed off in the coming days.

It means a long-mooted relocation to land on Newmarket Lane in Stanley is unlikely to be pursued, but Coun Jeffery said she hoped the news would give the club stability.

She said: "We've worked hard to get this sorted for 12 years now, and hopefully this is it.

"They're playing well at the moment, as are Castleford Tigers, as are Featherstone Rovers.

"But hopefully this is the solution."

Wakefield South councillor Monica Graham welcomed the latest development.

She said: "It's a great thing for the area, and it's a great thing for the club that they have a settled home.

"We just need to control a little bit of the parking around Belle Vue on matchdays. I don't know what can be done about that, but the fact is we're very pleased Wakefield Trinity is staying put."

In response, Coun Jeffery said: "There is going to be a new car park on Barnsley Road anyway, but we are talking to Trinity about alternative parking arrangements.

"It will be addressed."