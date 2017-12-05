Beverley chosen as starting point for biggest-ever Tour de Yorkshire ahead of grand finale in Leeds

NEXT YEAR’S Tour de Yorkshire will begin in Beverley and cover 711 km before finishing in Leeds three days later.

Day one, May 3, will see the peloton race from Beverley to Doncaster.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish poses with the Queensbury Queens of the Mountains Cycling Club after a press conference at The Piece Hall, Halifax. PIC: Tony Johnson

Stage two, on May 4, is a 149km route from Barnsley to Ilkley where the “iconic” Cow and Calf will host the race’s first summit finish.

The following day the riders will begin in Richmond, with a finish 184km later on the seafront in Scarborough following a climb up the punishing Sutton Bank.

The stage will visit Scarborough twice and enter Filey for the first time in the race’s history.

The final day, on May 5, covers 189.5 km from Halifax to the Headrow in Leeds, including six classifield climbs and was described as “a beast of a stage” by Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Gary Verity

The race will finish outside the art gallery, where the Tour de France began in 2014.

The Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire has been doubled to two days, on May 3-4.

It will follow the final follow the lfinal 132km and 121.5km respectively of the men’s stages which commence later each day.

Tour de France legend Mark Cavendish was among the guests at Tuesday’s route announcement at the Piece Hall in Halifax and is set to ride in next year’s race, which has been expanded to four days for the first time.

HE'S BACK: Mark Cavendish (centre) shakes hands with Alberto Contador (left) and Chris Froome at the start of of the first stage of the Tour de France n Leeds back in 2014. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He said: “It’s hard. That was makes Yorkshire so great, the diversity of the terrain. But more than that, it’s the fans that make the race so great.”

Speaking at the route unveiling, at the Piece Hall in Halifax, Verity revealed the race will visit 169 towns and villages, 101 of them for the first time.

Other cycling stars at the announcement included former Tour de France yellow jersey and tage winner David Millar, Brian Robinson, the first British rider to win at stage of the Tour de France and Leeds’ Scott Thwaites, who made his Tour de France debut this year.

Leeds City Council Councillor Judith Blake, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Leeds has been chosen to host the big finale of next year’s Tour de Yorkshire. Each year this exciting sporting event gets bigger and better and helps to put our region firmly on the map, both nationally and internationally.

FINISH LINE: Sir Gary Verity outside Leeds Town Hall on the Headrow here the final stage of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire will finish. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I’m sure people in communities across Leeds will once again create another brilliant and unforgettable atmosphere when the tour arrives next year.”