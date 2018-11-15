Big crowd expected as Yorkshire team makes Ossett debut this weekend

Yorkshire's national team will make their debut at Ossett United this weekend, and hopes are high that it could draw a crowd of over 1,000.

The team are due to play Panjab at the Ingfield Stadium, their fifth outing since forming in January.

Previous home matches were played at Hemsworth Miners Welfare, but officials hope a switch of venue could help build their following.

Operations manager Paul Howard said: "It’s a historic event as we believe it’s the first international football fixture to be played in the district.

"We’re delighted to have formed a partnership with Ossett United as they’re one of the fastest moving non-league teams with a high ambition like ourselves.

"We are expecting a lot of new and existing fans to join the Yorkshire football team on this momentous day for Yorkshire and the district of Wakefield."

Opponents, Panjab are made of players who represent the Punjabi community, and are based in Birmingham.

The match on Sunday, November 18, kicks off at 4pm with the bar opening at 12.30pm and food available from 3pm.

The team's new kit will be available to buy from the club shop along with other merchandise.

Tickets for the match are £8.50 or £4.50 for under 16s on the gate.

Since forming, Yorkshire International Football Association (YIFA) have won two, drawn one and lost one.

They were accepted into CONIFA at the start of the year - the football governing body for countries deemed too small to be recognised by the major governing body, FIFA.