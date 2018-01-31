Billy Bragg to headline Wakefield’s Long Division festival

Singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg will headline this year’s Long Division festival in Wakefield city centre.

The veteran folk artist joins almost 30 other acts announced for the festival, much of which will this year be free.

Cud.

Long Division founder Dean Freeman said: “It’s wonderful to be back after taking a year out in 2017.

“We have a passion for our city and for creating opportunities for artists and performers where there can often be too few.

“With free tickets giving access to 90 per cent of the festival’s line-up, Long Division 2018 is set to be a fantastic weekend.”

Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) provided a £10,000 grant to event, securing this year’s installment after a hiatus in 2017.

Wakefield BID Manager Elizabeth Murphy said: “By making Long Division a largely free event we will attract even more people to Wakefield this summer.

“The festival has a proven track record of pulling in visitors and bringing a boost for the local economy in terms of increased business for city centre bars, cafes, restaurants and shops.

“As a highly acclaimed national music event it will also raise the profile of Wakefield beyond the city boundaries.

“We look forward to Wakefield businesses reaping the benefits of the festival even more in 2018.”

The full list of acts are King Creosote, Charlotte Hatherley, Cud, The Lovely Eggs, Helen Marnie (Ladytron), Shatner’s Bassoon, Mush, Cattle & Cane, Galaxians, Drahla, Mi Mye, Team Picture, Adore // Repel, Glass Mountain, Cape Cub, Peaness, Esper Scout, The Fire Harvest, Loux, Radidas, The Golden Age Of TV, Napoleon IIIrd, Crake, Simon Widdop, Colour Of Spring, The Tidy Wives, and Loz Campbell.

Alongside music, Long Division will be hosting arts and cultural installations which will be unveiled over the course of the next few months.

This will include a collaboration with Wakefield Artwalk, as part of their 10th anniversary celebration.

The festival will take place at venues across the city centre June 1-June 3.