Boat hire to return to Pugneys lake

Visitors will be able to hire rowing boats, canoes and pedalos on the main lake from Saturday, June 4 until the end of September.

However, Wakefield Council has warned that parking charges at the park are to be introduced.

Suspended during the pandemic, visitors were given two hours free, but from Monday, May 30, the council will be reintroducing the levy.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We recognise just how important our parks have become to many residents, as people have told us how much green spaces matter to them.

“Reintroducing the one-hour car parking charge at Pugneys, will enable us to invest more resources in our parks, as well as helping us to better manage parking demand, and support visitors to have a great time in these fantastic surroundings.

Car parking will be charged at the same level as before the pandemic, at £1 for an hour, £2.50 for two-four hours and £4 for over four hours. Disabled badge holders have free parking.

The boat hire will be available on weekends, bank holidays and during school holidays, between 10am and 4pm.

The pedalos and some rowing boats will have space for four people and will cost £12 to hire for 30 minutes and the canoes and other rowing boats will have space for two people and cost £8 to hire for 30 minutes.

Coun Graham said: “Pugneys is a fantastic place to visit and very popular with both children and adults. We are very pleased to be offering the boats, pedalos and canoes which add to our existing activities and will be fun to use over the summer months, helping to make it an even better place to visit.”

Other attractions include the Blown Away adventure trail, based on a popular children’s book, and young people can enjoy swashbuckling adventures in the Pirates Cove play area.

Pugneys also has a second smaller lake, and a local nature reserve overlooked by two bird hives which allows visitors to observe the wildlife.